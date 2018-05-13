May 13 2018
J.K. Rowling attacked on Twitter for lauding Israel's Eurovision win

Twitter users sent Palestinian flags while several hundred wrote,“Free Palestine,” and threatened to become “anti-Potterheads.”

By
May 13, 2018 16:55
1 minute read.
Author J.K. Rowling in London November 9, 2013

Author J.K. Rowling in London November 9, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling came under fire on Twitter for praising Israel’s win of Eurovision 2018.

On Saturday night Rowling tweeted: “Well done #Israel #Eurovision Worthy winner,” to which hundreds of anti-Israel supporters responded with hate and anger, as well as saying that Israel was not part of the EU.

“You Zionist Scumbag,” one person said, while another added: “Myth [of] my youth [Harry Potter], such a delusion tonight. Hope your account has been hacked, you wrote about freedom, loyalty, respect, justice and now you talk about ‘israel’?”

Twitter users sent Palestinian flags while several hundred wrote,“Free Palestine,” and threatened to become “anti-Potterheads” - the name that fans of the franchise have adopted, adding: “Huh, you mean Palestine, right?”

One person even took the cover of one of the books and changed the lettering to say: “Harry Potter and the Audacity of This Bitch.”

Several users thought it was a joke on Rowling's part, with others feeling that “As a public figure, your support for Israel's victory is an insult to anyone who stands against their Human Rights violations and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory #FreePalestine.”

However, not all those who tweeted the infamous author were haters. Several Israeli users said: “Israel loves you,” adding hearts, with some thanking her for the support.

“Thank you for spreading the love,” said one, as another tweeted: “Ignoring the hate here - THANK YOU!” and “Next year in Jerusalem.”

The author did not respond to any of the hate, criticism or praise for her "courageous Tweet."

Rowling, who is not an avid Israel supporter, recently called out those spewing antisemitism on Twitter and beyond, and also told one victim on Twitter: “You are not alone… we stand with you.”


