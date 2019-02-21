KAN considering delaying comedy series involving ISIS attack on Eurovision

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Israeli public broadcaster KAN is considering delaying its planned satirical comedy miniseries - about an ISIS plot to attack the Eurovision - after complaints from the French delegation.





The show, titled Douze Points, was slated to air in three parts on KAN 11 ahead of the Eurovision, which will be held in Tel Aviv in May. But the French public broadcaster has expressed some discomfort with the main plot line of the show.

In November, KAN begun planning and writing Douze Points - a reference to 12 points, the highest Eurovision jury score - which has since started filming. The miniseries focuses on TJ, a fictional gay, Muslim, French singer set to take part in an international song contest. The three-part miniseries, said KAN, depicts the singer "being blackmailed by ISIS. The singer has to face a homophobic terrorist, sensational tabloids, obsessive Mossad agents and various questionable characters on his way to win through music, freedom and love."





But the main character in the show has garnered some uncomfortable comparisons to real life.

Last month - at least two months after the script for Douze Points was written - France selected its contestant for this year's competition in Tel Aviv. That man is Bilal Hassani - a gay, Muslim, French singer.

After the upcoming miniseries received additional press last week, the French TV authorities turned to the EBU to express their discomfort with the show.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for KAN told The Jerusalem Post that the show is going ahead as planned, but that the air date for the series "is under discussion."

"We're planning to air the show, it has long been planned to be part of our Eurovision programming," the spokeswoman said. "The French delegation didn't say anything to us about it - but the EBU said it had heard they were concerned, but they never threatened to boycott. We told [the EBU] that we never intended to offend anyone, it's a comedic show."

The European Broadcasting Union said in a statement Wednesday that it is "aware of a 'comedy-drama' currently in production" about a Eurovision-like event. "Freedom of expression is of paramount importance to the EBU as is the reputation of the Eurovision Song Contest," the EBU said. "It is essential that the EBU safeguards both of these on behalf of its members, not least all participating countries and contestants." The EBU said it is "engaged in constructive discussions" with KAN "to ensure a mutually satisfactory outcome."

Contrary to several media reports, however, France never threatened to boycott the upcoming competition in Tel Aviv. On Wednesday, officials from the French public broadcaster told the French news outlet Télé Loisirs that it never considered such a thing.

"The entire French delegation is working with Bilal Hassani to prepare for the final scheduled for May in Tel Aviv," the statement read. "We are in regular contact with the European Broadcasting Union... in the context of these discussions, we discussed the 'Douze Points' project - which we first learned existed last week."

