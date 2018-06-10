Koolulam does Bob Marley at the Tower of David

Musical social phenomenon Koolulam is invading Jerusalem this week with a sing-along of Bob Marley’s “One Love” at the Tower of David Museum on Thursday night, the last day of Ramadan.



Most recently, Koolulam has gathered thousands of Israelis in April in Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena to sing Naomi Shemer’s “Al Kol Eleh” to honor Israel’s upcoming 70th anniversary. The resultant video, featuring President Reuven Rivlin, went viral.





This week’s event is being held in honor of the Jerusalem visit of Kyai Haji Yahya Cholil Staquf, the Secretary General of the world’s largest Muslim organization—Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama with more than 60 million members—who will be attending along with other faith leaders. The event will take place at midnight, featuring Marley’s anthem sun in three languages by the participants who will undergo rehearsals beforehand.“The Tower of David Museum is proud to be able to host this unifying event within the walls of the ancient citadel. The Tower of David stands at a point where old meets new and bridges between east and west and we welcome the opportunity to bring so many people throughout the world together promoting messages of peace, respect and friendship,” said Eilat Lieber, director of the Tower of David Museum.Limited tickets to the event are on sale as of 11 am Sunday at https://www.eventer.co.il/todhe