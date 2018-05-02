May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
K's Choice triumphant return to 'second home' Tel Aviv

Belgian treasure K’s Choice arrived in their “second home” of Israel, as lead singer Sarah Bettens put it, to mark their 25th anniversary with a generous overview of their illustrious career.

By
May 2, 2018 16:04
1 minute read.
K's choice, May 2, 2018

K's choice, May 2, 2018. (photo credit: DAVID BRINN)

The memo that rock ‘n’ roll is dead apparently didn’t reach the capacity crowd at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv Tuesday night, or the band they came to see.

The audience, consisting of fans who mostly were in diapers when the band first appeared here in 1999 opening for Garbage, sang along with every word of every song, honoring the six-piece band with the superstar status they deserve worldwide.

The 90-minute set encompassed the ethereal acoustic harmonies of Bettens and her brother and band co-founder Gert, U2-driven guitar harmonics, rousing anthems (with Sarah still pogoing with the best of them), and straight-ahead tuneful and heartfelt rock. It wasn’t clear who was having more fun, the crowd or the band. After bringing the show to a frenzy in the three-song encore with a hypnotic “We Are Glaciers,” the Bettens and keyboardist RJ Swinnen returned for a moving, non-amplified a capella version of “Killing Dragons” where not a sound was heard in the packed room besides their blended voices. It was a fitting ending to a night of pure music.

The band performs again on Wednesday at the same venue.


