Mayim Bialik plugs Leket Israel NGO

Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her role on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, volunteered at Leket Israel during a recent trip to Israel. And now she's telling her fans all about the food rescue organization.



"Leket Israel is one of those organizations you can’t believe didn’t exist before it existed," wrote Bialik in a blog post on her website over the weekend. "They feed 175,000 people every day through partnerships with more than 200 non-profit organizations. Those are staggering numbers. One man started it. One group of individuals made it grow."





Bialik spent half a day at the organization's facilities in Ra'anana last month during a bar mitzvah trip for her oldest son, Miles."My sons are no strangers to manual labor, but this kind of work is definitely not something they are used to," said Bialik, of her family's time sorting and packaging beets, oranges, eggplants and turnips. "We worked for three straight hours, and they loved it... Leket runs a very smooth warehouse and it was so lovely to see everyone volunteering together to package everything up."Bialik, who is a relative of the famed poet Hayim Nahman Bialik, spent a week in Israel in mid-June to celebrate Miles's bar mitzvah. While in town she visited Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Herzliya and more, while spending lots of time with family."Good to be home again," she posted on Instagram at the beginning of her trip while holding her baby cousin, Amichai.Bialik said that she is proud of her children for working hard and giving back."My son was initially skeptical about volunteering at a warehouse for his Bar Mitzvah project, but I think he will forever remember it," she wrote. "To join the covenant of Jewish adulthood, he went outside of his comfort zone, got his hands dirty, and did his part to make a difference in the world. I wish that for him forever. And I also wish that Leket will continue to transform lives through feeding the hungry.