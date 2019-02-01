Netta releases her first post-Eurovision song.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israeli Eurovision champion Netta Barzilai released her first original song since "Toy" on Friday, titled "Bassa Sababa."





The song title, which is Hebrew slang based on Arabic, translates loosely to "Bummer Great." But that's the closest thing to Hebrew in the song, whose lyrics are mostly English and a touch of Arabic-sounding gobbledygook.

The video for the song, which was shot at 13 different locations in Kiev and cost close to 1 million shekel to produce, features Barzilai dressed as a pink rhinoceros. The song is a pop anthem infused with electronic beats and featuring the singer's signature looper."Stop!/ Call your mama/ Run/ Tell her I’m a Rhino/ My killer girls are coming/ If you won’t hide you’re done," she sings. "Stop!/ Hold the trigger/ Watch/ My Horn is biggerI win/ I love my thicker figure/ I grew a thicker skin."Barzilai, who spent several years living in Africa as a child, said the rhinoceros is close to her heart."I learned this year from my fans that I'm stronger than I think I am," she said in a statement released with the song Friday morning."The light and the joy within me and the people around me can conquer all the darkness that comes from inside and out. A rhinoceros is an animal with a very thick skin, that protects itself and its herd by attacking, not feeling."The singer added that she is "excited to share with you 'Bassa Sababa,' which is a festive and empowering hymn about stepping out to independence on all levels."The song was written by Barzilai, Stav Beger (who also worked on "Toy") and Avshalom Ariel.The song was released several hours earlier than originally intended, after a recording was leaked on social media. Barzilai's spokesman said that the singer will leave soon on a global tour to promote the new song.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



