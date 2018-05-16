Netta's 'Toy' hits top 10 on iTunes globally

If you can't get the chorus to "Toy" out of your head - well, you're not alone.



The winning song from Israel's Netta Barzilai at this year's Eurovision song contest has just entered the top 10 on the global iTunes charts, according to trackers.





Barzilai's song has just slid in to 10th place, coming in four spaces head of Cyprus's "Fuego" by Eleni Foureira, who came in second place at the Eurovision. "Toy" is also currently beating out Charlie Puth's "Done For Me," Justin Timberlake's "Say Something" and Drake's "Nice For What."Among just European countries, "Toy" comes in as the No. 3 song overall, two spots ahead of "Fuego."In Israel, of course, "Toy" is No. 1, and has been for weeks. But "Toy" is also No. 2 in Sweden, No. 3 in Spain and No. 6 in Germany.And accolades and congratulations for the singer have poured in from all over.Geri Haliwell, aka Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, posted a photo of Barzilai on Instagram shortly after her win, writing "“I’m not your toy!” Congrats #netta."Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton tweeted "I called it!!!!!! So happy @NettaBarzilai and @Israel won the @Eurovision contest!!!!"And J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, wrote on Twitter: "Well done #Israel #Eurovision Worthy winner."Yael Grobglass, an actress on popular TV show Jane the Virgin, tweeted "GOOOOOO @NettaBarzilai !!! ISRAEL WINS THE #eurovision !!!!!!!"Even Ed Balls, the former British cabinet minister and Internet meme was getting into the song."Me and @YvetteCooperMP are jumping round the room to the fabulous Israel entry - top top top #Eurorvision madness," he tweeted. "Loved it!"