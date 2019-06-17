Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Polish dance troupe recalls Warsaw Ghetto

The show will run for five performances, opening on June 23 at 19:00 at ZOA House, Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 17, 2019 21:49
1 minute read.
A SCENE from ‘Righteous Among the Nations.’

A SCENE from ‘Righteous Among the Nations.’. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
The harshness and heroism that existed during the time of the Warsaw Ghetto will be on full display in Polish dance group KONTRA’s new theatrical dance performance “Righteous Among the Nations,” under the direction of Tomasz Balcerek. The performance highlights the bravery of Irena Sendler, a Polish nurse who saved 2,500 Jewish children from the terrors of the Nazis and found them homes with other Polish families during World War II. Her actions earned her the title of “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem in 1965.

The HATIKVA foundation, a Polish organization, has sponsored this production, in the hopes of fostering a strong connection between Israel and Poland through a cultural exchange. HATIKVA specifically aims to link Polish and Israeli youth, a goal that it hopes to achieve by featuring young Polish students in the cast.

The show will run for five performances, opening on June 23 at 19:00 at ZOA House, Tel Aviv. The show will then move to the Pavilion in Jerusalem on June 25, and will end its run on June 27, at Pais Art Center in Ness Ziona.


For more information and to purchase tickets, please go to https://eventbuzz.co.il/producer/e/5cd7f42ca46da1e33f8b47ff.

