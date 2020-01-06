Robyn Hitchcock returns to Israel

British singer/songwriter Robyn Hitchcock is returning to Israel for two shows, on February 1 and 2 at Levontin 7 in Tel Aviv. The first show is already sold out, based on Hitchcock’s stellar performances here in the past, both on his own and with frequent collaborator, Peter Buck of REM. A major cult star or a minor mainstream footnote, depending how you look at it, Hitchcock has made dozens of albums of idiosyncratic power pop, dark folk songs and everything in between since his emergence in the 1970s as leader of The Soft Boys and later Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians, who went on to become college radio favorites with jangly hits like “So You Think You’re in Love.”eventim.co.il.A rare chance to see an overlooked rock legend in an intimate setting is awaiting the few lucky ones who are able to nab a ticket to his remaining show. Tickets available at