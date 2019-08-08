Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shakespeare on the go

Now in its ninth year, this year’s play follows 2018’s Hamlet and previous productions

By COURTESY
August 8, 2019 12:35
Shakespeare on the go

SHAKESPEARE ON THE GO. (photo credit: YITZ WOOLF)

The Jerusalem-based Theater in the Rough presents this year’s summer production of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure: in Motion. The production features 10 actors, Anglo and Israeli, from the Jerusalem area and beyond.

Now in its ninth year, this year’s play follows 2018’s Hamlet and previous productions including The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III, Much Ado about Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, and Twelfth Night.

This year, there will be pre-performance workshops for children and adults on August 18, 22 and 26; a special accessible performance at the Beit Moses home for the elderly on August 23; and an evening exploring Measure for Measure and the Talmud with theater scholar Dr. Yair Lipshitz on August 20. Shows on August 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27 begin at 5:30 p.m. at Bloomfield Gardens (behind the King David Hotel), Jerusalem. Suggested donation is NIS 35.


