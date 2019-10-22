Star Wars Episode IX tickets on sale in Israel

The holidays are over but the celebration -- of the latest journey to a galaxy far, far away -- is just beginning, as advance tickets for Star Wars: Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker went on sale on October 22 across Israel.



The movie will open on December 18 at 7 p.m. and will be screened in 2D, 3D, 3D Imax and 4DX (the one where the seats shake). Ticket sales this far in advance are extremely unusual in Israel.

It will pick up where the last film left off, with the further adventures of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and many others.It will also mark the final film appearance of Carrie Fisher, who died in late 2016, years before this movie was filmed. But director J.J. Abrams was able to create a performance for her here using footage that was shot for Star Wars, Episode VI - The Force Awakens.Fisher’s brother Todd said in a statement when her inclusion in this film was announced: “As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s Princess Leia is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film. JJ Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully recrafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics.” Fans noted with joy that Fisher receives first billing on the posters.Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, will reprise her role as Lieutenant Connix in The Rise of Skywalker Newcomers to the Star Wars universe include Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell (The Americans).The film is billed as the final installment in the Skywalker saga, but fans know that when the force is with you, there can always be new hope.My novel, If I Could Tell You, is available at www.amazon.com

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });