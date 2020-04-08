The Hampton Synagogue invites Jews to enjoy Passover Jewish music

The Hampton Synagogue invites the general public to enjoy a pre-recorded performance of Passover music for the holiday at a time of COVID-19 and social distancing.
Performed by the Hampton Synagogue Choir and the Jerusalem Symphony, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Cantor Netanel Hershtik nd Maestro Izchak Haimov welcome all to enjoy a Seder service and holiday songs.
The shows will be aired on April 8 at 5-6pm, 8-9pm and 11pm-12am.
Those who would like to enjoy the music after their own Seder meal can listen to it on the following day. For those curious about the musical legacy of the Passover holiday, Senior Cantor of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York Azi Schwartz created a unique performance that combines Jewish motives and African-American music.
The Hebrew site Peyut offers to enjoy the reading of the Haggada in many musical traditions, both traditional and modern.