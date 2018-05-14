May 14 2018
Iyar, 29, 5778
‘The Last Band in Lebanon’ to get US remake

The original film, produced by the Ederys, was a screwball comedy about three IDF reservists in the army band who wake up in Lebanon one morning.

By
May 14, 2018 20:49
1 minute read.
Last band in Lebanon movie poster 2018

Last band in Lebanon movie poster 2018. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli comedy The Last Band in Lebanon will be remade in the US by Davis Films.

According to Variety, the 2016 movie was acquired by Samuel Hadida’s production company and will be adapted by it and United King Films, the corporation owned by Israeli brothers Leon and Moshe Edery.

The original film, produced by the Ederys, was a screwball comedy about three IDF reservists in the army band who wake up in Lebanon one morning to find out that they’ve been left behind after a withdrawal. The film starred Ofer Hayoun (Beauty and the Baker), Ori Laizerovich (Shababnikim) and Ofer Shechter.

According to the report, the film will be recreated as The Last Band in Baghdad, and will be written by the original film’s scriptwriter, Itzik Kricheli. Instead of IDF members, the English-language film will focus on three US Army Band officers.

Leon and Moshe Edery are two of the biggest names in Israeli films, and are part owners of the Cinema City movie house chain. They’ve been behind some of Israel’s most acclaimed movies, including Beaufort, Baba Joon, Footnote and Walk on Water.

Hadida, who is best known for the Resident Evil franchise, told Variety that “A-list American actors” are being eyed for the lead roles.


