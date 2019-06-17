The Lounge

ALEX KALOMPARIS (left), and Ofra Feinmesser (2nd from right) and Marni Kottle (right).
(photo credit: NIV SHAUL)
X
Gilead Pride
Fiverr on NYSE
Gilead, an international pharmaceutical company that develops antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, sponsored a float at Friday’s Pride Parade in Tel Aviv as a gesture of support of the LGBT community. Alex Kalomparis, VP of Gilead, who himself is gay, attended the Pride Parade this year, alongside Ofra Feinmesser, Gilead Israel general manager, and Marni Kottle, vice president of the company, as well as many other employees from Israel and around the world
Fiverr, Israeli online freelancer platform, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last Thursday, under the FVRR ticker. Fiverr’s share price rose 90% on its first day of trading on Wall Street, reflecting a company valuation of $ 1.2 billion. Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr, together with 13 members of the Fiverr community, rang the gong to open the trading day on the NYSE. Board members present on site included: CMO Gali Arnon, HR Manager Sharon Steiner, and CFO Ofer Katz.Majesta Festival
The first-ever Majesta Festival, under the artistic direction of Shlomi Shaban, opened last Wednesday with a festive cocktail hour during a beautiful sunset, on the balcony of the Elma Arts Complex & Luxury Hotel in Zichron Yaacov. Guests received a warm welcome from the hotel’s chair, Lily Elstein, CEO Shimon Kipnis and Shaban himself.
Visionary Award
Last Thursday, Keshet CEO Avi Nir received this year’s Visionary Award at the Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles, in recognition of his efforts to promote Israeli films around the world. Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Jaime Ray Newman, and filmmaker Roger Corman, were also honored at the festival, which was founded and has been organized for many years by Meir Fenigstein, of Kaveret fame.Arabesque Festival
The 2019 Arabesque Festival, an international festival of classical and Andalusian Arabic music, took place this past weekend in Acre for the second year in a row. The festival offered the audience a glimpse into the roots and origins of Arab music and exposed them to the story of Acre and its residents: Jews and Arabs, secular and religious, new immigrants and veteran residents, all living side by side. Attending the festival were Michael Strauss, who initiated and organized the festival, which is just one of many projects he has been leading over the past 20 years that encourage coexistence in Acre, and the city’s Mayor Shimon Lankri.Translated by Hannah Hochner.