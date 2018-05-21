The Setai Tel Aviv is officially open

Originally constructed as a fortress during the Crusader Kingdom’s rule over Jaffa in the 12th century, the Setai Tel Aviv occupies a five-building complex, referred to locally as the Kishle (Turkish for “jailhouse”). It was part of a complex that through the ages was inhabited by rulers of many empires, from the Crusader period through the Turkish-Ottoman Empire and the British rule over Jaffa. Until 2005, the complex was used as a police station. Since then, the property in Jaffa has undergone a massive restoration process that has transformed the old fortress into a beautiful luxury hotel.



The original buildings and stone corridors that wrap around a magnificent inner courtyard were meticulously restored over an extensive preservation process that was spearheaded by the Israel Antiquities Authority, Israel Preservation Society, Feigin Architects and preservation architect Eyal Ziv, who is responsible for the design and preservation of several iconic Tel Aviv structures. As part of the renovation effort, architects demolished several buildings, restored the original structure, added three stories and dug a basement level. The latter spurred a series of extensive archeological digs throughout the property, unearthing artifacts that date as far back as the 12th century, all of which are on display for the guests to enjoy.





The 120 guest rooms and suites offer panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, the historic Jaffa Clock Tower and Square, and the property’s lush inner courtyards brimming with olive and citrus trees.Created by Ara Design Studio, the Setai Tel Aviv’s guest rooms, suites, public spaces and outdoor courtyards feature elegant walnut furnishings, white stone from the building’s original structure, custom brass fixtures and Middle Eastern fabrics. The hotel’s interiors evoke a seamless blend of classic and contemporary design that reflects its Jaffa location.The Setai Tel Aviv also features JAYA, a new restaurant concept that celebrates the best of Israeli food culture while also honoring the culinary heritage of Jaffa and the property’s Turkish roots. In addition, the hotel has a full-service spa that includes seven treatment rooms, a traditional Turkish hammam and an extensive range of treatments.For more information, visit www.thesetaihotel.co.il. To book a stay at The Setai Tel Aviv, go to reservations@thesetaihotel.com or call (03) 526-3332.