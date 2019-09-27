Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Danon: Improving Gaza connected to needs of Israeli prisoners' families

"The humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip is a clear result of the Hamas regime's control over the Strip."

By
September 27, 2019 09:12
Danny Danon. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) on Thursday that improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza should relate to the humanitarian needs of the families of Israelis held prisoner by Hamas.

"The humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip is a clear result of the Hamas regime’s control over the Strip," he added. "The international community needs to connect the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip with the humanitarian needs of Israeli prisoners and civilian captives. This tactic of increasing pressure will contribute to efforts to return our sons home.”

The AHLC gathered on Thursday at UN headquarters, and was attended by EU Foreign Affairs Representative Federico Mogherini, the PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyah, the Norwegian foreign minister and others.

Israel was represented there by Foreign Ministry deputy director-general Yael Rabia-Tzadok; Regional Cooperation Ministry director-general Dr. Yossi Dreznin; and COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rukon, as well as civilian department chief of staff Col. Sharon Biton and treasury representative Matri Lev.


