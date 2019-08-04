Democrats to arrive, hope to combat impression party is anti-Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Amid all the noise being generated by freshman congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are harshly critical of Israel, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will bring a large delegation of freshmen Democrats to Israel on Monday on a week-long trip that Democrat leaders hope will dent the growing public perception that the party no longer supports the Jewish State.



And while an anti-Israel perception may not hurt Democrats in solidly left-wing Democratic districts with few Jewish voters like the one Tlaib represents in Detroit, 39 of the party's 62 freshman member flipped their districts from Republican to Democrat in 2018, and in some of those districts coming across as hostile to Israel – a perception that could be created by pointedly refusing to take part in one of these trips on ideological grounds – could be an electoral or campaign funding liability, not an asset.

These trips are sponsored by the American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF), a charitable foundation affiliated with AIPAC, and are organized in August of every off-election year for new congressmen, many whom have never been to Israel before.Hoyer will be leading the Democratic group that will arrive on Monday, and will be joined by Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus. The presence of those two party leaders is an indication of the importance the party leadership attributes to the trip.A Republican group is set to arrive on Friday, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.The two groups will overlap for two days, and hold a joint press conference next Sunday. While the number and names of those on the trips are being held as a closely guarded secret by the organizers, these are expected to be among the largest ever delegations.There are presently 62 freshman democrats and 36 first-term Republicans. The last time there was such a big freshman class was 2011, and in August of that year 81 representatives – or nearly one-fifth of the House of Representatives – came to Israel. The number of representatives who will be in the country this month is expected to be close to that.At AIPAC's annual policy conference in March, Hoyer said that he expected at least 30 Democrats on his trip, which would make it the largest he ever led.The reason the organizers have not yet released the names of those coming on the trip is to reduce the pressure on them to reconsider. Two far-left US groups, Code Pink and IfnotNow, have conducted a public campaign under the title #SkiptheTrip to pressure the US lawmakers not to take part in the trip.“The purpose of AIPAC-sponsored trips is to whitewash Israel’s human rights violations and continue unchecked US financial and diplomatic support for Israel — all at the expense of Palestinian rights,” Code Pink wrote in a twitter post, listing the names of each freshman congressperson and whether they planned to particpate.“The fewer Congress members that travel with AIPAC, the better odds for peace in Israel/Palestine and for avoiding a war with Iran, and grassroots pressure was instrumental in pushing Congress members like Deb Haaland and Katie Hill to change their plans.”The organizations called on its supporters to “send a message now, to thank those who are rejecting AIPAC and to appeal to those who [are] still planning on going to cancel or to make plans to see the occupation with their own eyes.”IfnotNow has organized an online petition against some of those who declared they will be going on the trip, calling this a “one sided” visit “ that paints “a false picture of Israel.”Among those who CodePingk and IfNotNow have targeted are Max Rose, a Jewish congressman representing parts of New York City, Haley Stevens who represents Detroit suburbs, and Susan Wild from a district near Philadelphia. Each of those representatives – who have accepted invitations for the trip – won seats from a Republican in the last election, and have a higher than average amount of Jewish voters.While all freshmen are invited by party leadership to the trip, Omar, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez – who have been very critical of AIPAC – pointedly refused the invitations.Tlaib and Omar have said that they are planning their own trip to the “Occupied Territories,” but no details have been made public about who will join that trip, or when it will take place. Neither the US embassy nor the Foreign Ministry had any details of that trip, and have said they were not contacted to provide logistical assistance or help set up meetings.Both the Democratic and Republican AIEF delegations are slated to meet separately with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, as well as with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

