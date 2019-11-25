The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gideon Sa'ar: Benjamin Netanyahu panicking from primaries

Avi Dichter criticicizes Netanyahu attack on Attorney-General

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 21:25
Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa’ar unleashed a fierce attack against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, accusing him of being afraid of him for not accepting his challenge to hold a snap Likud leadership race that could prevent a third election in under a year.
Speaking to Channel 13 anchorwoman Tamar Ish Shalom, Sa’ar warned that Netanyahu has moved to the fringes with his attacks on the legal establishment.
“I see that he is panicking from the possibility of primaries,” Sa’ar said. “I call upon Netanyahu to hold quick primaries in order to prevent a third election. There is no reason to drag the country to third elections that the prime minister himself said would be crazy. This does not have to be our fate.”
Sa’ar also complained that Netanyahu has not stopped his son Yair from attacking him and his family on social media. He said that the prime minister has said numerous times that it was wrong to attack his own family, but was not taking action to stop similar attacks on Sa’ar.
Activists loyal to Netanyahu heckled Sa’ar and called him a traitor at a campaign rally on Monday night in Hod Hasharon. Sa’ar spoke to dozens of Likud activists at the event with Netanyahu’s picture hanging behind him on the wall.
“If we don’t make a change, we will transfer power to our rivals on the Left,” Sa’ar warned in his speech.
Avi Dichter became the latest Likud MK to criticize Netanyahu in an interview with Channel 12 on Monday.
Dichter, who is a former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief and public security minister, came out against Netanyahu’s call to investigate the police and the state prosecution who investigated him.
“We have to be careful when attacking law enforcement,” Dichter said. “Courts judge us. We don’t judge them. We as public servants need to understand the difference between criticism and incitement.”
Dichter said he was taking action to prevent a third election in a year. But he was not specific.
“I will do anything I can to stop the election,” he said.
Dichter, who is seen as a future Likud leadership candidate, did not say whether he would run.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud avi dichter
