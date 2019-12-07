Direct elections for PM or a coalition scramble? Politicians react

Numerous politicians made statements Saturday night, December 7, in reaction to Prime Minister Netanyahu's announcement that he supports direct elections for prime minister between him and Gantz. Netanyahu said on Twitter that "I am in favor of the people deciding, and not anyone else." He also added that "Blue and White understands Iran's threats and the huge opportunities that are present, and yet they have not put the national interest at the top of their minds." Netanyahu was likely referring to his plan to annex the Jordan Valley, making a part of Israeli territory. Defense Minister and New Right MK Naftali Bennett also expressed support for direct elections in a tweet on Saturday night, saying that a "direct election is the only way to make a decision and prevent third, fourth and fifth elections."The Blue and White party responded to the prospect of a direct election as "hollow spin", adding that "[they are engaged in preventing expensive and unnecessary elections." The party also noted that "this is a hollow proposal whose entire purpose is to divert the fire from accused Netanyahu into three serious corruption cases."Meanwhile, MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) announced on Saturday that he intends to support MK Gideon Sa'ar for the Likud primaries. Kisch is the second MK to announce his support for the storm, in addition to MK Michal Shir. A number of local government leaders and councils and senior Likud activists also stood behind him. Likud will be holding primaries for the party's leadership on December 22. In the meantime, Netanyahu's main challenger is Gideon Sa'ar, but other Likud Mks are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.Leader of Labor-Gesher MK Amir Pertez said in an interview for channel 13 that: "Avigdor Liberman is at fault for the fact that we're going to another election"Following an initiative by Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev to gather 61 signatures form a government led by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, the latter said that “the only way to prevent the elections is through a unity government with a rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz." Edelstein further added that “in recent weeks, I have made a great effort to prevent elections, and try to mediate between all the parties in the political system.”The comments by various Knesset come amid the possibility of an unprecedented third election if both the Blue and White and Likud do not come to an agreement on a unity government by December 11. Israel tried direct elections in 1996, 1999 and 2001, eventually reverting to the current system of proportional representation due to the possibility that a candidate from one party can win the premiership, while not necessarily winning the most seats in the Knesset. This can serve as another recipe for continued political deadlock, since the Knesset still requires the support of a majority of MKs in order to pass bills.