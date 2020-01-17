The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Disturbances on Temple Mount during Friday prayers at al-Aqsa

On Thursday, Hamas called for Palestinians to protest against Israeli “violations” at religious sites in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 17, 2020 07:34
Several hundred Muslim worshipers gathered for morning prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque began to chant nationalistic slogans and to cause disturbances, a police spokesman said on Friday morning. Police responded to the disorder by dispersing those involved.
“Police will not allow disturbances to take place or nationalistic calls on the Temple Mount,” they said in a statement.
On Thursday, Hamas called for Palestinians to protest against Israeli “violations” at religious sites in Jerusalem and the West Bank by performing Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque at the Cave of the Patriarchs, along with mosques in the West Bank and Gaza.
A press release by the terror organization, which runs the Gaza Strip, claimed that Israeli authorities have escalated the situation at al-Aqsa and have tried again to close the Gate of Mercy at the Temple Mount complex – known to Muslims as Haram esh-Sharif.


