Double whammy: Female IDF officer downed Syrian jet and drone

IDF Captain Or Na’aman commanded the Patriot battery which shot down a Syrian fighter jet over Israel’s northern Golan Heights Tuesday, the IDF has confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.



As the commander of the Patriot Battery of the 138th Battalion, Na’aman was also in charge of the interception of a Syrian drone which fell south of the Lake of the Galilee almost two weeks to the day of the downing of the jet.





The Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet was intercepted Tuesday by two Patriot missiles launched from Safed after the jet penetrated 2 kilometers into Israeli airspace. The pilot identified Colonel Umran Mare of Tartous was confirmed to have been killed.Israel says it shot down the the jet after it entered Israeli airspace from the Golan Heights border, and while it is now believed that the pilot likely made a navigation error, the incident is still considered by Jerusalem as a serious breach of Israeli sovereignty.Syria confirmed that the plane, which was partaking in an offensive against Islamic State group fighters in the Yarmouk basin, was downed by Israel but denied that it crossed into Israeli airspace.According to a report by Ynet, Russian officials protested the downing of the jet claiming that it had not breached Israeli airspace. Israel then presented clear radar images which “unequivocally” proved that the Syrian jet had flown into Israel.On Tuesday, Lebanese newssite El Nashra quoted a Syrian military officer as saying that Damascus has no intention of rushing into a war with Israel after the downing of the plane but “the response to the downing of the jet will come soon enough.”"You will not have to wait long for a response, but we’ll get there in a few steps, firstly we need to finish all the ongoing military operations in the country. The direct response to the Israeli forces will come at an appropriate time. The final step will be thwarting any attempts to remove the Syrian allies from the region,” he was quoted by El Nashra.“In Tel Aviv they are aware that the situation that was before the civil war will be different from what will be after. It must be careful not to light the kind of fire that it will not be able to extinguish later. Israel shot down the plane knowing it was a Syrian plane in the Syrian airspace," the source added.Acting Charge d’affairs of Syria’s permanent delegation to the UN Munzer Munzer said Tuesday that Damascus had informed the UN Security Council that Israel has given “unlimited support” to terror organizations in southern Syria and has carried out “repeated military direct aggression” in the war-torn country.Syria, he was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying, would not negotiate or relinquish its rights to the Golan Heights until “our occupied territory be fully restored.”“Israel also continues its colonial settlement campaigns in the occupied Syrian Golan and the policies of repression against Golan citizens, looting their resources and arresting the Syrian people in a blatant violation of Geneva treaties,” Munzer said.