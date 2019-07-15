Dozens of Ethiopian Israelis protest outside Knesset

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

While parliament members sat inside the air-conditioned Knesset on Monday afternoon debating the “Ethiopian issue,” around 60 Ethiopian Israelis gathered outside its gates in the blazing sun. They had a message: It is not just political action that is needed, but society that must change.



The Ethiopian Israeli community has come together for a series of protests – some of them violent – since the beginning of July, when 18-year-old Ethiopian Israeli Solomon Tekah was shot and killed by a police officer. The officer was released from jail to house arrest when it was found that the bullet that he shot ricocheted off the ground to hit Tekah. On Monday, protestors told The Jerusalem Post that they wanted their presence to be known to the lawmakers inside.

An Ethiopian Israeli woman, Shula Mola, said that she believes racism is in the “DNA of the state - the DNA brought from Europe, the DNA of White people. They don’t really like Black people.”But she said that until now, the state was unwilling to name the racism as such.She said she is glad the government met and is dealing with the issue of racism against her community, but that ultimately her hope is that a change will come from outside the parliament’s walls, as well.“The only hope I have is [that] … White society here in Israel should say one thing: ‘We have to fight against racism in our country,’” noting that all Israelis, including Ashkenazim who endured the Holocaust, should understand the Ethiopians’ struggle and should stand up against racism.“The Germans and others didn’t let the Jewish people live freely,” she continued. “It is the same exact formula here in Israel,” she said. “People who have had” the experience of the Holocaust “should say, ‘No, not here.’ Not just for us as an Ethiopian community, but also for them.”Protestors simultaneously expressed outrage at the way the police handled their officer following Tekah’s death, saying that they felt that even before Tekah’s blood dried that the officer was being treated as innocent, being put up in a hotel. Some even expressed worry that the policeman was in danger.“Instead of being shocked, instead of saying, ‘Something bad happened here, it is a tragedy,’” Mola said, “they say, ‘he protected himself.’ From who? From the kids?”The demonstration was wrought with emotion. Members of the community locked arms and embraced as they chanted that they wanted Ethiopian Israeli “blood to be worth more than just wars, army and every office Israel has.”Danny Maharat, an Ethiopian community activist with experience on Jerusalem’s city council, also emphasized the need for change.“The story is that justice has been done, and that’s incorrect,” he told the Post. “There is no clear justice.”Maharat criticized media coverage of the shooting, as well.“They [the media] take out information and testimony, they blame the family, they blame the victim,” he said. “This is something that isn’t allowed to happen in a democratic nation. The law has to be the same for everyone.”Maharat issued a declaration for the government: “We want the Israeli government and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to elect an investigative committee to look into the stories of Solomon Tekah, Yehuda Beadi who was murdered in Bat Yam, and Yosef Salamsa in Binyamina, that they should do a check into all of these stories.”Another protestor, who asked not to share her name, said that the Ethiopian Israeli community has been protesting racism since it started arriving in the country more than 30 years ago.“Our parents also protested and it’s our time to do it,” she said. “The case hasn’t been solved as it should be.”

