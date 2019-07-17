Why were dozens of rare reptiles being kept in a Tel Aviv apartment?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Dozens of rare and unique reptiles and amphibians were found in a small apartment in Tel Aviv on Wednesday after an extensive investigation by the Border Police and Nature and Parks Authority.



A man in his 30's was arrested for illegal possession and trade of illegal species that are forbidden by law to privately raise. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with Interpol.

In the apartment the forces found dozens of aquariums with extensive vegetation as well as means for growing worms and insects to feed the animals raised.Among the animals found there was a snapping turtle, which is considered dangerous and with devastating ecological footprint to nature in Israel, dart frog, a species that releases strong poison from its body, and several kinds of leaf-tailed geckos.The illegal trade value of these animals is estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels, as some of these species are unique even in their natural habitat."It is important to emphasize that bringing these species to Israel endangers nature twice," explained Director of the Plant and Animal Protection Division of the Nature and Parks Authority Yatir Shamir. "Once for harming and removing rare species, some of them in danger of extinction, from the countries of origin and natural habitat, and the twice by bringing these species to the Israeli nature, Their growth might constitute a danger to man and nature in proliferation and uncontrolled and destructive expansion, the spread of diseases, damage to agriculture and more."A Border Police official added that "The operation, in which dozens of animals were found in Tel Aviv, is an important and significant milestone we reached as part of an international campaign by Interpol under the name 'Thunderball,' and thanks to the cooperation between the enforcement organizations in Israel and around the world."

