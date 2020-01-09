The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

EU pulls statement referring to settlement activity on “disputed” land

The statement was re-issued with the land being instead referred to as "occupied."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 9, 2020 16:17
A Jewish settler walks at the Jewish settlement outpost of Adei Ad B in the West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A Jewish settler walks at the Jewish settlement outpost of Adei Ad B in the West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
The European Union has recalled a statement that referred to land in Area C as “occupied or disputed.”
The EU holds that all of the West Bank, including Area C where the settlements to be “occupied territory” and part of a future Palestinian state unless determined otherwise through negotiations.
On Thursday, it’s new foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s office put out an EU condemnation of Israeli settlement activity in the aftermath of the announcement earlier this week that the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samara had advanced plans for 1,669 new settler homes.
“We call on the government of Israel to fully comply with international law, end all settlement activity on occupied or disputed lands and related actions,” stated the release by the EU External Action’s office.
The call to halt settlement activity was part of a larger statement which affirmed the EU stance that settlements were illegal under international law.
The EU has since recalled the statement and reissued it without the word “disputed,” with its spokesperson Peter Stano clarifying that the word had been placed there in error.
In its condemnation statement, the EU also took issue with the retroactive legalization in a planning meeting on January 5 and 6 for 267 homes, some 120 of which were in the outposts of Haresha and Mitzpe Dani. The Higher Planning Council also gave final approval to a plan for Haresha that would allow for the construction of a 258 unit project, including 70 already existing structures at the site.
The approval also legalizes the outpost as a new neighborhood of the Talmon settlement. The council allowed for the filing of legal deposits for a 180 unit plan for Mitzpe Dani, of which some 50 homes already exist, but final approval was not given. Once it is, the Mitzpe Dani outpost will become part of the Ma’ale Mikhmas settlement.
The EU said that some of the structures that were retroactively legalized were on private Palestinian property.
The advancement of plans for settler homes “follows other settlement-related developments in recent months, including in particularly sensitive places such as East Jerusalem and Hebron,” they said.
The EU reiterated its “clear position that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334.”
The EU also called for a halt to settler violence against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.
It issued its statement just one day after the United States affirmed its newly clarified position that settlement activity was not illegal and that Israel had claims to the territory that went back to biblical times.
In a video to the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his country recognized “that these settlements don’t inherently violate international law.”


Tags European Union West Bank eu israeli settlements israel settlement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Neville Teller Iran’s entrenchment in Iraq By NEVILLE TELLER
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz Hadran Alach – We Have Returned to You By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by