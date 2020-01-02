The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Immunity - Questions and answers

Netanyahu’s lawyers wrote Edelstein that he was asking for immunity on the grounds that he was unfairly singled out and that prosecuting him would harm the functioning of the government.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2020 19:53
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that he will request immunity from Knesset, Jan. 1, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that he will request immunity from Knesset, Jan. 1, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
What is parliamentary immunity?
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday asking him to enable the Knesset House Committee to vote on granting him temporary immunity from prosecution while the current Knesset is in office. But there is currently no Knesset House Committee and there will not be one until after a government is formed after the March 2 election, unless Edelstein and Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon permit the committee to be formed under special circumstances.
Can Netanyahu get immunity in this Knesset?
No. Edelstein, Yinon and Blue and White faction chairman Avi Nissenkorn will meet on Sunday to decide on Nissenkorn’s request for a House Committee to be formed, but Edelstein has veto power on the matter, and It is very unlikely that Edelstein will agree. If a committee will be formed, there is a majority against immunity for Netanyahu, because Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced that he opposes it.
Can Netanyahu get immunity in the next Knesset?
Only if the Right wins 61 seats in the March 2 election, not counting Yisrael Beytenu. Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) also said her party has not decided on the matter. That makes it very unlikely Netanyahu could ever obtain immunity.
Then why is he asking for immunity?
Netanyahu’s lawyers wrote Edelstein that he was asking for immunity on the grounds that he was unfairly singled out and that prosecuting him would harm the functioning of the government and the Knesset. But another reason is that Netanyahu’s criminal trial cannot begin until the immunity issue is settled. Since that will only happen when a government is formed, he could have an interest in postponing the immunity decision for as long as possible. The immunity request could also help Netanyahu’s attorney’s obtain incriminating information against him from the state prosecution that they have not yet received that could help him in his trial.

Does asking for immunity mean he is guilty?
No. Netanyahu professed his innocence and is innocent until proven guilty. Asking for immunity from prosecution is no admission of guilt.
If Netanyahu is granted immunity by the Knesset, is it automatic?
No. There would be appeals to the Supreme Court, which would likely overturn the decision. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit would also likely oppose it.
Is he really asking for only temporary immunity?
No. Netanyahu has also asked for “substantive immunity,” which is permanent, in cases 1000 and 2000. He asked for this special immunity on the grounds that his alleged crimes were committed in the act of serving the country. In the expensive gift affair, Case 1000, Netanyahu’s lawyers say the case deals with a law enabling a tax shelter for millionaires that the prime minister opposed. Case 2000, the newspaper collusion affair, relates to the Israel Hayom Law that Netanyahu opposed.

Who was the immunity law intended for?
MKs sued for libel for statements they made as MKs, such as Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s statements about state’s witness Nir Hefetz. It was not intended to evade prosecution in criminal cases.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies