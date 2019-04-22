Earth Day: Why do sharks visit Israel's Hadera stream?

Children watch sharks swim above them in a glass tunnel at the Sydney Aquarium, Australia, September 29, 2015. Shark experts from around the world are meeting at a summit in Sydney today to discuss the best technologies available to stop shark attacks after a numerous attacks and sightings this year.
Every winter, gams of dusky sharks visit Israel and gather at the mouth of the Hadera stream.
So many visitors have come to observe the majestic creatures that the Nature and Parks Service created an information center where people may learn about them - and be reminded not to feed them.
While the reason why they gather in this specific location is unknown, a prevailing theory is that the sharks gather there because they are drawn to the warm water emptied into the stream from the Hadera power station.
Dusky sharks are not the only sharks that visit Israel to take a swim in the relative warmth. Many sandbar sharks also join in on the fun, enjoying Israeli waters.
Both types of sharks are endangered and do not eat humans, but dusky sharks bite humans if they come too close to them – which is why Israelis are warned not to attempt to dive or swim in the area.
In a recently published book about sharks, titled Emperors of the Deep
, William McKeever speaks with world-leading shark experts who share with him the importance of this “keystone species” that is vital to maintain the ecosystem. McKeever also founded the Safeguard of the Seas foundation.
The Morris Kahn marine research station is currently looking into the mystery of the shark’s arrival, as the explanation they sense the hot water from afar and come to enjoy it is just a theory.
