Ehud Barak on Gesher-Labor merger: I hope this move is not irreversible

Former prime minister and Israel Democratic Party head Ehud Barak responded to the merger between the Labor and Gesher parties, saying that the move may lead to the left's downfall in the upcoming election.



"I hope this is still not irreversible," Barak said. "[Gesher head Orly Levy-Abecassis] is certainly a possible partner for such a large camp, but this step may, God forbid, close the work, the vision and the legacy of the party that established the state, in favor of establishing a socially niche party.

"'Neither Right nor Left,' as Orly puts it, which in effect gives up the chance of a [left-wing] government and opens the door to an alliance with Netanyahu."Barak was speaking at a meeting with members of Kibbutz Ein Shemer, together with members of the Israel Democratic Party Prof. Yifat Biton and Avi Buskila."This victory is not the most important matter, it is the only thing that matters," Barak said. "The democratic camp must unite, not because we all think the same thing - we are allowed to have differences of opinion and obviously we have differences of opinion - but this camp must unite and go down into the arena as one force to replace this evil government and the unholy alliance of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Kahanists, which threatens the State of Israel as we dreamed and fought for it."Peretz and Levy-Abecassis announced at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday night that they would be running together in a unified list of their parties in the September 17 election.Seven of the top 10 spots on the united list, which will be called Labor-Gesher, will be reserved for Labor candidates and three for Gesher.“We have found a way to unite and build a political home where there is room for all Israelis,” Peretz said, calling Levy-Abecassis a “woman with a broad view of social justice.”The Labor head stressed that their union will focus on positive messages and socioeconomic issues. The bond is intended to attract Likud voters from the periphery.The Labor-Gesher merger ended hope for a combined Labor-Meretz list. Peretz called new Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz ahead of the press conference to notify him that their two parties would not be running together. Meretz officials expressed outrage at the rejection, with MK Esawi Frej calling Levy-Abecassis “a fig leaf for racists” in her former party, Yisrael Beytenu.“Amir Peretz is repeating Avi Gabbay’s mistake and is destroying the chances of unions in the Left bloc,” Meretz said in a statement after the announcement about Levy-Abecassis.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

