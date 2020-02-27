The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al expects revenues to drop by $50-70m. due to coronavirus impact

The forecast does not include the impact of the Health Ministry's advice on Wednesday for Israeli citizens to avoid all unnecessary foreign travel, the airline said.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 15:49
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane takes off from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as seen from Paracuellos del Jarama, outside Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane takes off from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as seen from Paracuellos del Jarama, outside Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)
Israeli flag carrier El Al expects revenues to drop by $50-70 million between January and April as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the airline said in a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The forecast does not include the impact of the Health Ministry's advice on Wednesday for Israeli citizens to avoid all unnecessary foreign travel, the airline said.
According to estimates made by the company, the decrease is expected to be "partly offset by a reduction in the company's operating expenses." The financial impact of the outbreak is therefore expected to range between $25-$45m. by the end of April.
"In accordance with developments in Israel and around the world, government directives and a decline in demand, the company continues to make adjustments to its operations," the airline said, citing reduced operations in the Far East in particular.
El Al has halted all flights to Beijing and Hong Kong as a result of the outbreak, and halved services to Bangkok. The scheduled launch of a new, non-stop route to Tokyo on March 11 is in serious doubt, although no announcement has been made.
On Wednesday, the Health Ministry urged citizens to reconsider all travel abroad. The ministry also instructed all Israeli nationals returning from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, in addition to those arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.



Tags El Al travel coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by