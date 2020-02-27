El Al expects revenues to drop by $50-70m. due to coronavirus impact

Israeli flag carrier El Al expects revenues to drop by $50-70 million between January and April as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the airline said in a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday.The forecast does not include the impact of the Health Ministry's advice on Wednesday for Israeli citizens to avoid all unnecessary foreign travel, the airline said. According to estimates made by the company, the decrease is expected to be "partly offset by a reduction in the company's operating expenses." The financial impact of the outbreak is therefore expected to range between $25-$45m. by the end of April."In accordance with developments in Israel and around the world, government directives and a decline in demand, the company continues to make adjustments to its operations," the airline said, citing reduced operations in the Far East in particular.El Al has halted all flights to Beijing and Hong Kong as a result of the outbreak, and halved services to Bangkok. The scheduled launch of a new, non-stop route to Tokyo on March 11 is in serious doubt, although no announcement has been made.On Wednesday, the Health Ministry urged citizens to reconsider all travel abroad. The ministry also instructed all Israeli nationals returning from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, in addition to those arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.