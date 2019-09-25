El Al to be official sponsor of Israeli delegation in Tokyo 2020

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin, épée fencer Yuval Freilich, rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram, swimmer Yakov Toumarkin, head of the Olympic Committee of Israel Igal Carmi. The athletes are holding cartoon versions of themselves in the Japanese Anima style wishing them luck. . (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)



El Al , Israel’s official airline company, will offer official sponsorship to the Israeli delegation competing in Tokyo 2020, a Tuesday press release reported.

The company will fly the athletes to the games on its new direct flight service to Tokyo and will grant each member a gold membership in its frequent flyers club for their representation of the country in the games.





El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin signed the commitment with head of the Olympic Committee of Israel Igal Carmi at a special event which included past Olympians like Judoka Yael Arad and current Olympian rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram

Carmi lauded the support offered by El Al and congratulated it for joining the “family of sponsors” who are aiding the Israeli athletes.



He further expressed his hope that the new direct flight service to Tokyo meant to begin in March will allow many Israeli fans to attend the Olympics and cheer the Israeli athletes.

