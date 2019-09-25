Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

El Al to be official sponsor of Israeli delegation in Tokyo 2020

The Israeli airline will host the Israeli athletes competing in Tokyo 2020 on its new direct airline to Tokyo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2019 10:41
El Al to be official sponsor of Israeli delegation in Tokyo 2020

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin, épée fencer Yuval Freilich, rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram, swimmer Yakov Toumarkin, head of the Olympic Committee of Israel Igal Carmi. The athletes are holding cartoon versions of themselves in the Japanese Anima style wishing them luck. . (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)

El Al, Israel’s official airline company, will offer official sponsorship to the Israeli delegation competing in Tokyo 2020, a Tuesday press release reported. 
 
The company will fly the athletes to the games on its new direct flight service to Tokyo and will grant each member a gold membership in its frequent flyers club for their representation of the country in the games. 
 
El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin signed the commitment with head of the Olympic Committee of Israel Igal Carmi at a special event which included past Olympians like Judoka Yael Arad and current Olympian rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram
 
Carmi lauded the support offered by El Al and congratulated it for joining the “family of sponsors” who are aiding the Israeli athletes. 
 
He further expressed his hope that the new direct flight service to Tokyo meant to begin in March will allow many Israeli fans to attend the Olympics and cheer the Israeli athletes. 
         



Related Content

LIKUD AND BLUE and White campaign posters in Petah Tikvah in April
September 25, 2019
Voter fraud examination complete as Likud gains a seat, UTJ loses one

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut