Eli Avidar: Yisrael Beiteinu stopped Jewish theocracy with 5 seats

Eli Avidar.
(photo credit: ISRAEL DIAMOND EXCHANGE)
MK Eli Avidar from Yisrael Beiteinu told the audience in a cultural event in Holon that his party was able “to stop Jewish theocracy with 5 seats, imagine what we might be able to do with 10 or 15 seats.”
Slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Avidar said “promised the heavens and the earth” to haredi parties for their agreement to form a coalition with him before the nation was plunged to a re-do election, he went on to say the public would be “in shock” if it knew the extent of what the Likud leader agreed to do.
“We will make sure there will be a real right wing government,” he said, “and not a state built on Jewish law.”
