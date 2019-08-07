Emi Palmor says farewell to Justice Ministry

Emi Palmor, director-general of the Justice Ministry, addresses the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in St. Petersburg, Russia, yesterday.
Justice Minister Director-General Emi Palmor ended her term in office after five and a half years on Wednesday.
Palmor gave a farewell speech marking the end of a 23-year career in the ministry during which she filled various positions
The farewell ceremony was attended by Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Shay Nitzan.
Ohana slammed the media for, as he claimed, portraying Palmor's departure and his decision to end her service as "impeachment," Channel 7 reported
Olhana said that Palmor was able to combine values and management practices, serving as "an example of a director-general for all government offices.”
