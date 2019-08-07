Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Emi Palmor says farewell to Justice Ministry

Justice Minister Amir Ohana slammed the media for describing the change as ‘impeachment,’ “words I didn’t say or thought to say,” he claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 12:47
Emi Palmor

Emi Palmor, director-general of the Justice Ministry, addresses the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in St. Petersburg, Russia, yesterday. (photo credit: JUSTICE MINISTRY)

Justice Minister Director-General Emi Palmor ended her term in office after five and a half years on Wednesday.

Palmor gave a farewell speech marking the end of a 23-year career in the ministry during which she filled various positions.
 
The farewell ceremony was attended by Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Shay Nitzan. 
 
Ohana slammed the media for, as he claimed, portraying Palmor's departure and his decision to end her service as "impeachment," Channel 7 reported
 
Olhana said that Palmor was able to combine values and management practices, serving as "an example of a director-general for all government offices.” 


