Emi Palmor says farewell to Justice Ministry

Emi Palmor, director-general of the Justice Ministry, addresses the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in St. Petersburg, Russia, yesterday. (photo credit: JUSTICE MINISTRY)





Palmor gave a farewell speech marking the end of a 23-year career in the ministry

Justice Minister Director-General Emi Palmor ended her term in office after five and a half years on Wednesday.Palmor gave a farewell speech marking the end of a 23-year career in the ministry during which she filled various positions

The farewell ceremony was attended by Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Shay Nitzan.





Ohana slammed the media for, as he claimed, portraying Palmor's departure and his decision to end her service as "impeachment," Channel 7 reported

Olhana said that Palmor was able to combine values and management practices, serving as "an example of a director-general for all government offices.”

Most Recent Videos from JPost

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });