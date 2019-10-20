Ending 50 years with the philharmonic, Zubin Mehta departs with flowers



World-famous classical music conductor Zubin Mehta , who has his own star in the Hollywood walk of fame, took a final bow after leading the Israeli philharmonic for 50 years – a record time.



Mehta, who was born in India and enjoys a US residency, apologized to the audience that among “ all the things I was able to achieve in the past 50 years there is one thing I could not accomplish, I can not speak Hebrew, I am sorry for that.”

“Let me express it with music now,” he said before conducting a piano concerto by Liszt and the second symphony by Gustav Mahler, also known as ‘Resurrection.’



As a special surprise to the long-serving conductor, pianist Yefim Bronfman was joined on the stage by Lahav Shani, who was nominated to take over the position Mehta is leaving, and the two played together ‘Slavonic Dances’ by Dvorak.



The historical performance, marking a watershed moment in the history of the Israeli philharmonic, ended with members of the orchestra throwing flowers on Mehta and his wife US actress Nancy Kovack who was present. The two were awarded with garlands by the CEO of the philharmonic Avi Shoshani.



Mehta holds a series of awards and distinctions, among them the 1991 Israel Prize and the 2007 Dan David Award. He also served as the conductor of the New York Philharmonic between 1978 to 1991 and held other positions in the music word in North America and Europe.



The work of a conductor is not only to lead the various musicians in performance but also to be highly attuned to the various ways in which a musical work can be re-understood and re-experienced in our own time. Mehta is seen as a great conductor, in the line of Leopold Stokowski, famous for not using a baton, and Noam Sheriff.



In his audio course Stress and your Body Professor Robert M. Sapolsky argued that to be a conductor is the best job in the world.

As he explained it, not only does a conductor gets to tell other people what to do – meaning the musicians – but he also benefits from listening to classical music.



Studies showed that conductors are able to experience the same physical benefits of conducting when they listen to music sitting down while resting as they do when they actually perform.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });