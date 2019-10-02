Estée Lauder, ICA paint Tel Aviv pink for breast cancer awareness

Tel Aviv was “painted pink” on Wednesday by the Israel Cancer Association and Estée Lauder Companies in recognition of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.



Tel Aviv City Hall and the TLV Balloon in Hayarkon Park were lit up in pink on Wednesday night as part of the 17th joint initiative of the Israel Cancer Association and Estée Lauder Companies to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of early examinations.

This is the first time that the balloon was made pink. It will be decorated throughout October with a pink ribbon accompanied by a reminder: “It’s important to be checked.”In addition to Tel Aviv, 200 sites around the world will be lit up in pink as part of the Estée Lauder Companies initiative. These include the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, the Eiffel Tower, the Citadel in Milan, the Sydney Opera House and more.

