Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Estée Lauder, ICA paint Tel Aviv pink for breast cancer awareness

Tel Aviv City Hall and the TLV Balloon in Hayarkon Park were lit up in pink on Wednesday night as part of the 17th joint initiative of the Israel Cancer Association and Estée Lauder.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 21:03
Estée Lauder, ICA paint Tel Aviv pink for breast cancer awareness

Tel Aviv city hall in pink . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Tel Aviv was “painted pink” on Wednesday by the Israel Cancer Association and Estée Lauder Companies in recognition of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Tel Aviv City Hall and the TLV Balloon in Hayarkon Park were lit up in pink on Wednesday night as part of the 17th joint initiative of the Israel Cancer Association and Estée Lauder Companies to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of early examinations.

This is the first time that the balloon was made pink. It will be decorated throughout October with a pink ribbon accompanied by a reminder: “It’s important to be checked.”

In addition to Tel Aviv, 200 sites around the world will be lit up in pink as part of the Estée Lauder Companies initiative. These include the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, the Eiffel Tower, the Citadel in Milan, the Sydney Opera House and more.


Related Content

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu. He cannot be a unifier
October 2, 2019
Netanyahu pre-indictment hearing for Case 4000 ends after 11 hours

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings