Arrests in child abuse case, 11-month old baby suffers fractured skull

The baby was placed under the care of a Palestinian resident of the West Bank who allegedly abused its young charge.

October 22, 2019 16:08
Child abuse

Child abuse (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

An 11-month old infant was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in the Negev on Monday evening and is reported to have suffered a fractured skull after suffering extreme child abuse, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

The infant is currently being given artificial respiration in hospital.

A Palestinian resident of the West Bank, who allegedly abused the baby, was placed in custody for the upcoming six days. The father of the baby was questioned by police and then released.

The mother claimed she entrusted a friend with her child and went to attend a family meeting where she got a call from the friend who asked her to return home because the infant was ill. When the mother returned home she called emergency services.

The Palestinian man left the apartment before the mother returned and attempted to flee the city, he was arrested at Plugot Junction, near Kiryat Gat. The mother is currently under arrest for suspected negligence. 

The Israel National Council for the Child, an Israeli independent non-profit non-governmental organization that advocates for children's rights and well-being, released a statement to the press saying that “there are too many children that go through hell in their homes or in their immediate surrounding” on Tuesday.

They added that 20% of children in Israel suffer from abuse and that one way to fight it would be to return to the policy of conducting house-visits, as once was the policy.

Slamming the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Council said that protecting children should be “a national priority.”

“But at the absence of a functioning government,” the statement continued,, “the state sentences a continuation of abuse on many infants and children.”

The Council reported that the number of at-risk children has doubled since 2000 and the number was thought to be roughly 3444,000 in 2017.
    
 


