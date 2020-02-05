The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Family of slain soldier: Please don’t grant murderer fatherhood

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 03:03
Aryeh Deri (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Aryeh Deri
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The family of slain IDF soldier Moshe Tamam, who was murdered in August 1984, appealed to Interior Minister Arye Deri on Wednesday requesting that he not grant convicted terrorist Walid Daka fatherhood status in an odd case that pits the statement of the Prison Authority Service with that of the Daka family.
Daka, who was found guilty of murder, wed Arab-Israeli woman Sana Salameh. However, he was not granted visitation rights despite an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Daka’s family argued that other inmates, such as the convicted murderer of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Yigal Amir, are allowed to see their wives and father children. Yet the court ruled against it.
However, Sana gave birth to a baby girl on Monday and argues that the father is her legal husband and that she was able to conceive using semen smuggled out of prison. In the Arab press, the birth was hailed as a defiance of Israeli law and treated as a triumph of reproductive rights of Palestinians.
Yet the Prison Authority claims that such a feat is very unlikely to have happened and cautioned against taking statements by terrorists families at face value.
The Tamam family argues that it is unlikely that the Prison Authority is misleading the public and therefore Sana could not have had a child with Daka’s semen. In their letter, they request Deri use his authority to ensure Daka will not be listed as the father on the baby’s birth certificate.
The family also asked in the letter to have Daka’s Israeli citizenship revoked while he is still in prison to ensure he will not be able to enjoy residency in the state they say he worked to destroy.
Deri revoked the citizenship of an Israeli citizen who joined ISIS, Abdullah Hajla, in April. However, Hajla held citizenship of other countries and was not in Israeli prison at the time.


Tags Israel Terrorism family
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Drift from Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by