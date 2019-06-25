Far right Otzma ‘ends’ partnership with Bayit Yehudi

An ad for the Otzma Yehudit party with Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, Baruch Marzel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Bentzi Gopstein on a bus in Jerusalem, March, 2019. (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

In what could be a blow to the electoral chance of the political right-wing, ultra-nationalist party Otzmah Yehudit party declared on Tuesday morning that it was ending its partnership with the right-wing religious party Bayit Yehudi due to what it described as the “shameful” behavior of the latter.

Otzmah’s decision, if final, would do serious damage to the electoral fortunes of the religious right-wing, and even the political right-wing bloc in general, since the Union of Right Wing Parties in which Otzmah ran in the last election would have been very far from entering the Knesset without Otzmah’s votes.

It is likely however that Otzmah’s statement Tuesday morning is a tactic designed to improve its negotiating position in negotiations for a joint list of right-wing parties for the September elections.

In a letter to Bayit Yehudi leader and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Otzmah’s leadership said that Bayit Yehudi had used Otzma and then thrown it away, claiming that some 70,000 votes of URP’s total 159,000 came from Otzma voters.

In the April election, the electoral threshold of 3.25% meant that 140,000 votes were needed for a party to enter Knesset.

Otzmah complained in particular that Bayit Yehudi has not stood by commitments in which it agreed that any of its MKs appointed as ministers would resign as MKs to allow the next candidate on the joint URP list, in this case Otzmah’s Itamar Ben Gvir, to enter the Knesset.

Otzmah claimed that at first Bayit Yehudi officials said they would simply not implement the agreement because Peretz needed to learn the ropes in the Knesset, and then that they would implement the agreement but that the campaign finances allotted to MKs would stay with Bayit Yehudi and not go to Otzmah for the coming election.

Bayit Yehudi has also argued that the law allowing for a minister to resign to enable a new party candidate to enter the Knesset does not apply to temporary governments such as the current government.

Otzmah also claimed that Bayit Yehudi officials had even refused to meet and discuss these disagreements.

“This is not how partners behave, this is not how you say thank you, and as education minister you know that the precise definition of this behavior is ingratitude,” the party leadership told Peretz in its letter.

“As you know, we have sacrificed for this union, we were pushed into unrealistic spots [on the electoral list] and we received a lot less then what we deserve, and despite all this, we did it for the sake of public responsibility, but it seems that our magnanimity led you to the erroneous

interpretation that you could continue to walk all over Otzma Yehudi.

“For these reasons we will not be able to serve any longer as Bayit Yehudi’s springboard, and we will work towards other unions which will strengthen the power of the right in the coming elections.”

