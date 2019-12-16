Father wakes after most of his family dies in car crash

Ephraim Rimmel has stabilized from a complicated back surgery after being involved in a car crash while his 12-year-old son is still in critical condition. The rest of the family, a mother and her new born child, died in the crash.On December 1st near Givat ze'ev, north of Jerusalem, the Rimmel family car was hit by an 18-year-old driver from east Jerusalem. Four cars total were involved in the incident. The mother of the family, Tzipi Rimmel, 34, was killed on the spot, alongside her three-week year old daughter, Noam-Rachel, who succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The family's three other children, were not involved in the event. “The defendant turned the road into his private experimental lab to test a car he had purchased,” the police said at the time. “He accelerated his car to insane speeds while endangering passengers on the road. The drive was to test the car. We know this because he said so.”A fundraising campaign on the Jgive site has collected over two million shekels in a few days for the family.