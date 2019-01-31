Fear in Haifa: Man kills girlfriend's dog in revenge

Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israelis recently became much more aware of the relation between animal abuse and violence against people following the arrest in Argentina of an Israeli suspected of killing his mother and aunt.

January 31, 2019 18:49
Picture of the dog killed in Haifa by angry man . (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
Police arrested 23 year old resident of Haifa after he allegedly publicly killed a dog in revenge for a woman attempting to leave him, police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Israelis recently became much more aware of the relation between animal abuse and violence against people following the arrest in Argentina of an Israeli suspected of killing his mother and aunt.  

The man allegedly had a history of torturing and killing dozens of dogs and cats in Israel and Argentina.


Israeli law enforcement is vigilante against cases of animal cruelty and attempts to illegally hunt animals.

