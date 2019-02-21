Female candidate quits Bayit Yehudi over Otzma merger

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Bayit Yehudi’s top female candidate, journalist Yifat Ehrlich, left the party on Thursday, a day after it agreed to run on a shared list with extremist party Otzma Yehudit.

Ehrlich voiced strong opposition to the union, saying “our base is not there.” She argued on her Facebook page that “polls are being used to manipulate the public” and said the move will send Bayit Yehudi voters to choose the New Right instead.

Ehrlich was appointed to third place in Bayit Yehudi last week, bringing her to seventh on the list after its union with National Union and addition of two Otzma candidates.

The Bayit Yehudi public committee that appointed Ehrlich plans to reconvene later Thursday to choose a new woman for her seat.

Otzma Yehudit confirmed its representatives to the list, saying former MK Michael Ben-Ari will be in fifth place and far-right activist and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir will be in eighth.

Polling shows Ben-Ari is likely to become an MK from the beginning. However, Ben-Gvir could easily end up in the Knesset, because the agreement between Bayit Yehudi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who pressured the party to unite with Otzma, includes expanding the “Norwegian Law,” such that all ministers can quit the Knesset to allow for more active lawmakers, but get their seat back if they leave the government.

Otzma is led by students of Rabbi Meir Kahane, including Ben-Ari; Hebron activist Baruch Marzel; Benzi Gopstein, who leads an organization opposing Jewish-Muslim marriages; and Ben-Gvir. Kahane was elected to the Knesset in the 1980s and subsequently banned on grounds of racist incitement; Marzel was his parliamentary aide.

Netanyahu pushed for the parties to run on one list, arguing that polls show it will add two to three more votes to the right-wing bloc, and promised Bayit Yehudi and National Union two cabinet seats in exchange for the deal

The parties agreed to add Otzma on Wednesday, after weeks of hesitation, but the terms of the agreement involve Otzma breaking off from their faction after the election.

