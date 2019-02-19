Few seats, sky-high prices: Eurovision ticket details released

Devoted Eurovision fans should get ready to cough up some serious cash if they want to attend the international song contest in Tel Aviv this May. That is, if they can manage to get a seat.



After months of speculation, KAN revealed the prices for tickets for the show on Tuesday. If you want to attend the live grand finale on May 18, tickets start at a whopping NIS 1,150 each - for the cheapest seat. A spot in the "golden ring" will cost NIS 1,500 and a spot closest to the stage will cost NIS 1,700. The most pricey ticket for the show isn't even in the hall; one of the 1,500 spots in the "green room VIP section" - where all the contestants wait between performances and watch via screens - will cost NIS 2,000. While an exact date for the sale of tickets was not yet available, a KAN spokeswoman told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that it will begin before the end of February. The tickets will go on sale to the public in two separate batches.



And for each show, only approximately 4,300 tickets will be sold. KAN revealed Tuesday that while the hall at Expo Tel Aviv will be able to hold around 7,300 people, only approximately 4,500 will be made available to the general public. The remaining seats are reserved for delegations from each of the 41 visiting countries, as well as European Broadcasting Union officials and advertising partners including MyHeritage.



But luckily for Eurovision fans, tickets will be sold for much more than just the grand finale - and at somewhat more reasonable costs. Tickets are also sold for the May 14 and 16 live semi-final shows, for prices ranging from NIS 750-1,250.



In addition to the three live shows, KAN will be selling tickets to six general rehearsals - two for each live show - which take place the evening before and the afternoon of the event itself. The rehearsals for the live grand finale will be held on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.



Tickets for the finale rehearsal will range from NIS 500-1,250, and tickets for the semi-final rehearsals will cost NIS 350-1,000.

KAN will be reserving 500 seats during one of the rehearsals for IDF soldiers.



KAN stressed Tuesday that while the hall selected for the Eurovision could hold up to 10,000 people, the enormous stage size, the filming equipment and the security demands - to prevent a stage invader like in Lisbon last year - left them with just 7,300 seats. This is one of the reasons they also opened up a VIP section in the green room to add an additional 1,500 seats to each live show (they won't be sold for the rehearsals).



A spokeswoman for KAN pointed out that despite the excitement of the live show, the entire production is designed for television, and fans may in fact get a better view from home.



At the 2018 Eurovision in Lisbon, Portugal, tickets were much more reasonably priced. Tickets for the live grand finale ranged from 35 euro to 299 euro (NIS 150-1,225), with tickets in the main central area going for 120 euro (NIS 500), and the semi-finals and rehearsals much cheaper.



An official close to the Eurovision production said the ticket prices in Israel are high simply because the cost of living is much higher than in Europe, and the prices for equipment and infrastructure are higher. A source in KAN stressed that the tickets are also aimed at helping the public broadcaster recoup some of its costs, since - in a deal made with the government last year - it took out a NIS 70 million loan to help cover the event.



Sources in KAN claimed that this will be the first year that the host country's government will not be participating in the costs of the Eurovision production. The KAN public broadcaster has a state-funded annual budget of NIS 662 million. It is expected to use NIS 50 million of that budget plus the NIS 70 million loan to fund the competition.



