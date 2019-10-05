First rain of Autumn hits Israeli soil

A rainbow lights up Jerusalem as the first Autumn rain hit Israeli soil..
(photo credit: ZACHARY KEYSER)
The first drops of Autumn rain landed on Israeli soil on Saturday afternoon in Jerusalem and the Gush Dan area.
A slight drizzle was also felt in the Hasharon and southern lowlands areas.
The weather came as a surprise for Israelis, as forecasts predicted a clear day with a slight drop in temperatures alone.
Sunday is expected to have an additional drop in temperatures
, creating a more suitable climate for the season, according to Mako.
The rain hit the ground just a few days before Sukkot, when Jews started praying for rain.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});