First rain of Autumn hits Israeli soil

Sunday is expected to have an additional drop in temperatures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 5, 2019 19:32
A rainbow lights up Jerusalem as the first Autumn rain hit Israeli soil.

A rainbow lights up Jerusalem as the first Autumn rain hit Israeli soil.. (photo credit: ZACHARY KEYSER)

The first drops of Autumn rain landed on Israeli soil on Saturday afternoon in Jerusalem and the Gush Dan area.

A slight drizzle was also felt in the Hasharon and southern lowlands areas.

The weather came as a surprise for Israelis, as forecasts predicted a clear day with a slight drop in temperatures alone.

Sunday is expected to have an additional drop in temperatures, creating a more suitable climate for the season, according to Mako.

The rain hit the ground just a few days before Sukkot, when Jews started praying for rain.


