Former NSA director compares U.S. immigration policy to Auschwitz

Ex-CIA Director: Trump leak may have come from 2 nations (Israel & Jordan)

Former director of the National Security Agency, Michael Hayden, issued a statement on his personal Twitter account on Saturday comparing recent US immigration policy with the policies of Nazi Germany.



Hayden posted on his Twitter account a murky photo of the train tracks entering the concentration and extermination camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau with a somber caption: "Other governments have separated mothers and children."





Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018



Hayden's post came in response to the controversial zero tolerance policy initiated by the Trump Administration's Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May.The zero tolerance policy prosecutes migrants who cross US territory illegally and has the authority to separate migrant adults from their children through separate prosecution in the court of law.Hayden, a retired United States Air Force four-star general and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, joins a wide cohort of lawmakers, celebrities and evangelists who disagree with the morality of the policy.Former Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson expressed his dissatisfaction with the administrations policy, calling it "unsustainable." "This is just not who we are as Americans, this is just simply wrong," he said.In an attempt to defend the pretenses of the policy, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted the bible in a speech to various law officers in Fort Wayne, Indiana: "I would like to cite to you the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order."According to the Los Angeles Times, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman stated that a total of 1,995 children have been separated from 1,940 adult guardians and were prosecuted for entering the United States illegally from the dates of April 19 to May 31.