June 17 2018
|
Tammuz, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Former NSA director compares U.S. immigration policy to Auschwitz

Michael Hayden posted on his twitter account a murky photo of the train tracks entering the concentration and extermination camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau with a somber caption.

By
June 17, 2018 11:37
1 minute read.
Michael Hayden

Former CIA and NSA director Gen. (ret.) Michael Hayden.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Former director of the National Security Agency, Michael Hayden, issued a statement on his personal Twitter account on Saturday comparing recent US immigration policy with the policies of Nazi Germany.

Hayden posted on his Twitter account a murky photo of the train tracks entering the concentration and extermination camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau with a somber caption: "Other governments have separated mothers and children."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




Hayden's post came in response to the controversial zero tolerance policy initiated by the Trump Administration's Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May.

The zero tolerance policy prosecutes migrants who cross US territory illegally and has the authority to separate migrant adults from their children through separate prosecution in the court of law.

Hayden, a retired United States Air Force four-star general and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, joins a wide cohort of lawmakers, celebrities and evangelists who disagree with the morality of the policy.

Former Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson expressed his dissatisfaction with the administrations policy, calling it "unsustainable." "This is just not who we are as Americans, this is just simply wrong," he said.

In an attempt to defend the pretenses of the policy, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted the bible in a speech to various law officers in Fort Wayne, Indiana: "I would like to cite to you the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order."



According to the Los Angeles Times, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman stated that a total of 1,995 children have been separated from 1,940 adult guardians and were prosecuted for entering the United States illegally from the dates of April 19 to May 31.


Related Content

ULURU IS LIT by the setting sun in the Northern Territory in central Australia
June 17, 2018
Australia: ‘We won’t move our embassy to Jerusalem’

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut