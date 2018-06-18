Former minister arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

Former minister Gonen Segev has been charged with spying for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency cleared for release on Monday.



The former energy and infrastructure minister, who also spent time in jail for drug smuggling, was arrested on suspicion of committing offenses by assisting the enemy in a time of war, spying against the State of Israel and providing intelligence to the enemy.





An indictment was filed in the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office on June 15 and was approved by the Attorney General and the State Attorney.Segev is suspected of providing his Iranian handlers intelligence related to Israel’s energy industry, security sites, as well as on buildings and officials in Israeli political and security bodies, and more.According to the Shin Bet, Segev arrived in Equatorial Guinea in May for a visit where he was refused entry to the country due to his criminal past.As security authorities had gathered intelligence indicating that Segev was maintaining contacts with Iranian intelligence and assisting them in their activities against the State of Israel, he was subsequently extradited to Israel at the request of the Israel Police and arrested for questioning by the Shin Bet immediately after his arrival in Israel.The investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel police found that Segev was recruited and acted as an agent on behalf of Iranian intelligence, stating that in 2012 Segev first met with elements of the Iranian embassy in Nigeria, knowing that that they were from Iranian intelligence, and later traveled twice to Iran to meet with his handlers.The investigation also found that Segev, who received a secret communications system to encrypt messages between him and his Iranian handlers, met with his handlers around the world, in hotels and apartments used for clandestine Iranian activity.In order to meet the tasks he received from his handlers, Segev maintained ties with Israeli citizens who are related to Israel's security and foreign relations. According to the Shin Bet, Segev tried to connect some of the Israeli citizens to Iranian intelligence, all the while trying to fool them and present the Iranian as innocent businessmen.At the request of the Shin Bet and the Israel Police a gag order was imposed on the other details of the case.Attorneys Eli Zohar and Moshe Mazor of Goldfarb Seligman, representing the former minister stated that they have been accompanying him since his arrival in Israel about a month ago, confirming that an indictment against their client has recently been filed.“Most of the details are confidential at the request of the state. Even at this early stage, it is possible to say that the publication that was permitted makes things even more difficult, even though from the indictment, whose full details remain confidential, a different picture emerges. "Born in Israel in 1956, Segev served as a military pilot in the Israeli Air Force in the 1970s, reaching the rank of captain. Following his service he studied medicine at Ben-Gurion University in the Negev and became a medical doctor.He was elected to Knesset in 1992 as part of the now defunct hawkish opposition Tzomet party and was lured to join Yitzhak Rabin’s government as energy minister in 1994 before he quit politics.He was arrested and convicted for drug smuggling and credit card fraud in 2005 after attempting to smuggle 32,000 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets from the Netherlands into Israel. He was released in 2007 after serving two years of a five year sentence. Segev who said he thought the tablets were M&Ms, moved to Nigeria where he practiced medicine after his license was revoked in Israel.In 2016 Segev requested that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman pardon him so he could move back to Israel and return to his practice as a doctor.