Four journalists, cartoonist awarded Sokolov Press prizes

Four journalists and a political cartoonist each received NIS 18,000 for their work “in furthering the truth in an era of fake news,” as Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai put it at last week’s ceremony at the Enav Center atop the Gan Ha’ir Mall in Tel Aviv.



Winners of the Sokolov Prize for electronic and print news, respectively, were Rino Zror, Yael Dan of IDF Radio, The Marker’s health reporter Roni Linder, and Yossi Verter, political commentator for Haaretz.

The Dosh Prize for Cartooning went to Assaf Hanucha.The judges’ citations in part: crusading journalist Zror received his prize for his unremitting efforts to bring before the public news that might otherwise be ignored, especially from the social periphery.Dan, an unrelenting broadcaster on both radio and TV, was honored for revealing society’s failures and omissions in all areas, especially the traumas of sexual abuse.Not content with reporting the various lacks and distortions of the country’s health systems, Linder was recognized for initiating campaigns to improve matters.Verter won for his unbiased and in-depth analyses of politics and politicians, while Hanucha, a veteran political cartoonist and comic-maker, was praised for graphic excellence and the thoughtful sophistication that serves to emphasize the message he wants to send.

