May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

French PM cancels visit, cites ‘domestic’ reasons

Among the domestic issues on Philippe’s agenda are a number of strikes on the horizon.

By
May 23, 2018 20:48
1 minute read.
French PM cancels visit, cites ‘domestic’ reasons

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe listens to a speech about the government's recycling program during a visit at the Groupe Seb Moulinex factory in Mayenne, France, April 23, 2018.. (photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday canceled a planned two-day trip to Israel next week, with his office attributing the cancellation to “domestic” issues he needs to tend to.

Philippe was scheduled to arrive on May 31 to take part in the launch of a French-Israel cultural event called the Season of Culture to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The season features 400 different events in Israel and France over the next six months spanning a wide array of spheres, from cinema to literature, science and innovation.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Among the domestic issues on Philippe’s agenda are a number of strikes on the horizon. His aides pointed out that he canceled a trip to Mali last week.

Nevertheless, some were linking the cancellation to the recent events in Gaza, with French President Emmanuel Macron having condemned the violence without specifically blaming any side, and to French unhappiness at US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal – loudly cheered by Israel – from the Iranian nuclear agreement.

The Foreign Ministry, however, cited only the domestic reasons given by Philippe’s office as the reason for the cancellation. Philippe was also scheduled to visit Ramallah during his trip.

Netanyahu is slated to go to Paris on June 5 to launch the Season of Culture there and meet with Macron.


Related Content

Tamar Zandberg speaks at Knesset
May 23, 2018
Knesset approves motion on recognizing Armenian Genocide

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut