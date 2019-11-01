Friends of Zion Museum to open new media center with gala event

The Friends of Zion Museum will inaugurate a new media center and state-of-the-art online institute next week at a gala event to be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These expansions include a think tank and a media center infused with Israeli technology. These advancements are aimed at keeping the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in its position as the largest online movement and one of the leading organization that supports the State of Israel and the Jewish people. FOZ said that the heritage center’s mission was to continue 'educating and activating’ millions of people worldwide about what it truly means to be a Zionist.

FOZ said that it will install state-of-the-art technology within the media center with the aim of turning it into a hub for broadcasting essential information for Zionists standing up against BDS and antisemitism.

FOZ was founded by Dr. Mike Evans in 2015 in the heart of Jerusalem. Evans’s vision was to revolutionize Israel’s image and how Zionism connects to the world. He wrote, “the building will be a museum to combat antisemitism. The new museum will allow us to show to Jerusalem and Israel that real Christians love the Jewish people.”

The Friends of Zion Museum has become one of the largest Facebook pages in the world and has an active global following - currently at 67 million followers - and represents all at the forefront in Israel Advocacy, the fight against BDS, and the disarming of anti-Semitism.

On Sunday, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center (FOZHC) will host a mega-event to launch its “second stage.” 150 media outlets, world leaders, ambassadors, politicians from both sides of the aisle, military personnel, and other esteemed guests will gather to celebrate with the FOZ community.

Keynote speakers will include Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Founder and Evans, chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center.

Following this grand program and the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, there are planned special VIP tours of the newly opened premise, and a special cocktail hour for the distinguished guests to celebrate what FOZ has and will accomplish.

In just the five years since opening its doors in 2015, the Museum has tripled its campus size to accommodate the needs for supporting the State of Israel and the Jewish people in their determination to combat antisemitism and BDS on the world stage.

