June 25 2018
|
Tammuz, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

From Jerusalem, leader in exile says 'Next year in Tibet'

“We always look for hope. If the Jewish people can do it, we Tibetans should be able to do it too.”

By
June 24, 2018 22:12
4 minute read.

Tibetan President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay talks about Israel and the future of his country (Tovah Lazaroff)

Tibetan President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay talks about Israel and the future of his country (Tovah Lazaroff)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

Tibetan President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay knows what it is like to long for land that he has never seen.

Born in India, the soft-spoken man leads a people without a country. Like Sangay, they are inspired by the Jewish nation’s return to their homeland, as they campaign for autonomous recognition from China.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“We always look for hope. If the Jewish people can do it, we Tibetans should be able to do it too,” Sangay said.

“There is a sobering lesson that it took them 2,000 years,” said Sangay, adding that he wished his people’s prayer would be “answered much more quickly.”

Sangay spoke with The Jerusalem Post at the tail-end of his five-day trip to the Jewish state organized by the Israeli Friends of the Tibetan People.

Tibetan Buddhists’ spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, made his third visit to Israel in 2006.

But this is Sangay’s first trip. On his itinerary was a trip to the Western Wall, where he placed a note with a private prayer for freedom for the Tibetan people within the crevices.



Tibetan President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay prays at the Western Wall, June 24th, 2018. (Credit: Ngawang Gelek)


He recalled that the site’s alternative name is the “Wailing Wall” because of the millions of people over time who shed tears over the Jewish exile.

“Every day and every year on Passover you pray, this year in New York or London or where have you, [but] ‘Next year in Jerusalem.’ Then finally that prayer is answered,” Sangay said.

To imagine that emotion, Sangay said, “is very overwhelming.”

“Then as a Tibetan you feel the same, six million Tibetans are feeling the same thing,” Sangay said.

“We want to see the Dalai Lama back in Tibet, back in the capital city of Tibet, the land of God. We want our living God to be back in the land of Gods.

“And that is the prayer. And to think how many hundreds of thousands of Tibetans have died in the last 60 years, praying, dreaming, wishing for the Dalai Lama’s return to Tibet and have not yet been fulfilled,” Sangay said.

Like the Jews, the Tibetans have also struggled to maintain their identity and culture in their diaspora, he said.

During his time in Israel, Sangay’s schedule was deliberately kept low key, with civil society meetings and visits to tourist sites and the Supreme Court.

He was particularly moved by his visit to Yad Vashem and what he learned about the resilience of the Jewish people.

His people too, he said, suffered from oppression at the hands of the Chinese.

“It is not to that scale, but still it is estimated that one million Tibetan died in various circumstances,” he said.
Tibetan President-in-exile Lobsang Sangay talks about Israel and the future of his country (Tovah Lazaroff)

Although the spoke to the press, he deliberately did not seek any high-profile political meetings.

“Next time I will make a political visit and see how many people in the government and the Knesset will meet or not,” Sangay said.

In some sense, Tibet is a test. If you meet with Tibetans, you are actually for non-violence, democracy and human rights. We have not tested the political leadership this time, but hopefully next time,” Sangay said.

He also did not visit the Palestinian territory, because he stuck to the organized itinerary, but would be happy to respond to an invitation from the Palestinian Authority.

Sangay said he did not want to comment on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but could state that he supported human rights, non-violence and a solution through dialogue.

In the future, Sangay said, he plans to seek support from Israel for the Tibetan people for what he calls the “middle-way approach.”

What this means is that Tibet seeks “genuine autonomy for the Tibetan people within China and within the framework of the Chinese constitution,”

Sangay said former US president Barack Obama met with the Dalai Lama. So it is possible to both support Tibet and have ties with China, Sangay said.

“If the American government [under Obama] could support the middle-way approach then the Israeli leadership could support the middle-way approach,” Sangay said.

What he would like to see is dialogue between the Dalai Lama envoys and the Chinese government, he said.

During his time here, he has helped people learn more about his land, which he called “the water tower of Asia,” also known as the Tibetan Plateau that provides water for billions of people.

“The human rights situation is very desperate,” he said, pointing to the Freedom House index which gave it the same score as Syria when it comes to freedom rating.

“For journalists it is more difficult to access Tibet than North Korea,” so it is difficult to publicize the story of what is happening there, Sangay said. “If you really want to know about China, you have to know about the Tibetan narrative. If you do not understand the Tibetan story you will not understand what China is capable of.”



Related Content

June 25, 2018
British royalty arrives – and every move is under scrutiny

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut