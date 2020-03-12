The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

From a sense of self to success in life

If you diligently work on the steps in Ten Steps to Being Your Best, you can arrive at a more correct self-awareness and boost your self-esteem.

By RABBI ABRAHAM J.TWERSKI  
MARCH 12, 2020 13:20
Moses Shows the Elders the Tablets of the Law by Marc Chagall, 1966 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Moses Shows the Elders the Tablets of the Law by Marc Chagall, 1966
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It goes without saying if you have negative feelings of inferiority, inadequacy, unlikability and worthlessness, you must get out of that rut in order to assert yourself. To put it simply, if you have those negative feelings, you have no “self” to assert. Essentially, you are what other people want you to be. If you make yourself into a doormat, you can expect that others will wipe their feet on you.
Your first job is to become a “self.” If you were beaten down in your childhood, you should try to climb out of your “victimhood.” If you feel that your parents were belittling, you need not develop resentments against them. Most parents love their children dearly but some simply do not have the best parenting skills. Your parents were once children and their attitude was formed by the way they were raised and by circumstances they experienced. You should love them and, of course, the Torah requires that you honor and respect them.
In my case, I developed negative-self feelings in spite of the fact that I had wonderful, loving parents. In my book, Angels Don’t Leave Footprints, I explain why a person may develop low self- esteem even with ideal parenting. I believe this to be the work of the yetzer hara (evil inclination), of which the Talmud says its goal is to crush a person. (Kiddushin 30b) The point is that if you have negative-self feelings you should get help to overcome them and feel positive about yourself.
As I pointed out, assertiveness means “I have a right to my opinion and I have a right to express it.” Of course, a person may be in error and should be open to constructive criticism. Ironically, a person with low self-esteem is often resistant to criticism.
When Korah accused Moshe Rabeinu (Moses) of having ga’avah (pride) and taking the leadership for himself, the Torah states Moshe “fell on his face” in prayer, and then rebuked Korah. One of the commentaries says that Moshe’s first reaction was to reflect, “Maybe this is a message min hashamayim (from God). Maybe I do have ga’avah.” He fell on his face to do a thorough soul-searching and only when he felt he was free of self-interest did he rebuke Korah.
If Moses was willing to listen to criticism, we should certainly be. “I have a right to my opinion” does not mean “My opinion is right.” We should listen to the opinions of others and weigh them carefully. We may have to consult someone for advice.
Ultimately, a person chooses what is most comfortable for himself. Strangely, “victimhood” can be comfortable in a way. “Poor me!” Some people seem to enjoy a pity party. Furthermore, if they can feel themselves to be a victim it absolves them from all responsibility to do anything about themselves. Again, you have a right to do so, but be aware of what you are doing. You don’t have to be a victim if you don’t want to. Weigh the positives and negatives, consult with someone, then decide.
If you haven’t been an assertive person, don’t expect to change in one day. Habits take a while to change, but you can change, slowly and gradually. Remember, other people have their rights, and you have yours. Other people have a right to their opinion, and you have a right to yours.
Because unwarranted feelings of inadequacy and inferiority are often at the root of non-assertiveness, you must work on improving your self-esteem. Remember, most of the reasons people have low self-esteem is because they have an erroneous self-concept that needs to be corrected. If you diligently work on the steps in Ten Steps to Being Your Best, you can arrive at a more correct self-awareness and boost your self-esteem.
Keeping a journal is extremely important. Record the incidents where you should have been more assertive. For example, you were standing in line at the checkout and someone pushes himself ahead of you and you decide it isn’t worthwhile to make a fuss over it. Write it down. Or, at a family affair, Uncle Martin, who is a braggart, says about your father, “I was the one who put Elliot into business.” You know that wasn’t true. You didn’t want to call Uncle Martin a liar publicly but you could have called him aside and said, “Uncle, please don’t say that. You know it’s not true,” but you said nothing. Later you thought, “I should not have let him get away with it.” Write it down.
Here’s the first step. Sit back in an easy chair in a quiet room and relax for a few moments. Take a few deep breaths. Now put your imagination to use. Recreate the scene. When the person pushes himself ahead, you say (loud enough so the people in line can hear you), “Sorry, sir. I respect your turn, so please respect mine,” and place yourself ahead of him. Or, recreate the scene at the family affair, and see yourself calling Uncle Martin aside, and saying, “Uncle, please don’t say that. You know it’s not true.” Repeat these imaginary scenes several times.
Even though it was only in your imagination, you’ll find that you feel better about yourself.
Keep recording things and imagining how you could have reacted. Do it enough times until you feel comfortable with it.
Some people say that they cannot conjure up such scenes. That’s OK. Some people do not have visual imagery. It is sufficient to think about the incident, and think about how you could have reacted assertively. Repeating this exercise a number of times will make it easier for you to assert yourself in reality.
It is important that you are relaxed for this exercise, because that’s when the thinking or visualization can have impact. Don’t forget to write in your journal both the incident and also how you reacted in your imagined scene or thought.
Acting out the scene can also be helpful. Remember Uncle Martin, who boasted that he had set up your father in business, which was a lie, and you said nothing? Get someone, your spouse or a friend to role play for you. Have him or her be Uncle Martin, and say what he said, and you can respond differently. Go through this act several times.
If you keep a journal faithfully recording the incidents in which you were not assertive, you will have plenty of material for taking corrective action in your relaxation exercises or in the role playing.
Give yourself enough time to practice how you would assert yourself. If you have been non-assertive for years, don’t expect three weeks of practice to reverse your reactions. It may take months, and it will also depend on how frequently you practice the exercises or role playing.
After much practice, try it out in reality. If you’ve been assertive in reality, congratulate yourself. This is starting you on a new and constructive lifestyle. If you aren’t able to assert yourself, don’t fret and don’t feel disappointed. It just means that you need more practice.
Don’t make your first try a heavy challenge, like with your boss. Take on something easier at the beginning. Like any change, it takes time and effort. Eventually you will succeed. ■
The writer is a scion of the Chernobyl Hasidic dynasty and a psychiatrist specializing in substance abuse, who lives in Jerusalem, and is the author of 87 books, the latest being Growing Up (Menucha Publishers, 2019)


Tags Psychology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by