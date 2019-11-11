Gantz gets cursed at a wedding: 'Terrorist, go with the Arabs'

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz arrived at the wedding of United Torah Judaism MK Yakov Asher's son on Sunday night, and was cursed at.



"Go with the Arabs," one protester called. "Terrorist, go with Ayman Odeh," another said. As Gantz walked in the hall, calls of "boo," as well as "Only Bibi, we don't want Tibi," followed him.

Upon entering the hall however, Gantz was received with enthusiasm as the crowd surrounded him in dancing and even took pictures of him.Meanwhile, Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi was also "welcomed" in the same manner when visiting Ashkelon earlier on Sunday, when several people yelled at him "Leftist, get out of here, you are going with the Arabs, only Bibi."Gantz related to Ashkenazi's experience in his speech at the legislature’s memorial for former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on Sunday, saying "Let's not tell ourselves stories. If Gavi Ashkenazi walks around Ashkelon and people call him names it is projected and led from somewhere, we must all fight this phenomenon without compromise."

