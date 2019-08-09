Gantz forgets name of murdered IDF soldier while on the air

Blue and White leader and former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz was unable to remember the surname of the slain 19-year-old soldier who was killed on Thursday, Channel 13 reported.



Watch: In major gaffe echoing @HillaryClinton, @gantzbe forgets the name of the murdered soldier who Israelis talked about all day. https://t.co/cc6jUnjwQ6 — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) August 8, 2019



“We are here, not far from the scene where this morning Dvir…” Gantz begins and realizes he forgot the surname, “Dvir Sorek,” a man from outside the camera shot says to him and he apologizes.

This is not the first time Gantz made mistakes on live television.



In March he gave an interview to channel 12 in which he kept repeating the name of the reporter he was speaking with, Yonit Levi. The interview was so odd the Israeli web turned it into viral, Noy Eilish even created a mix in which Gantz stutters the name Yonit to a Greek melody.



ובכן, עקב דרישת הקהל (ואיך אפשר שלא עם מתנה כזאת):

קבלו את: אם.סי גנץ בלהיט "יו יו יונית!"

* המלא בפייס pic.twitter.com/ILyL1cqDAl — noy_eilish (@noyalooshemusic) March 26, 2019

In early August he responded to a question if he might join a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by saying “We will do what is best for Israel.”



He later returned to the reporter to clarify his intention is to replace Netanyahu as prime minister and not to form an alliance with him.









In a 2014 mash-up Eilish shows Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog as "singing" to one another, "Israel is stuck with you and you're stuck without answers to the people," Herzog "sings" to the prime minister, who responds by "singing" back "for you people, if you don't evacuate settlements nothing else matters." Noy Eilish is fairly famous in Israel for making mash-up songs making fun of such well known people as the late Muammar Gaddafi and Netanyahu.In a 2014 mash-up Eilish shows Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog as "singing" to one another, "Israel is stuck with you and you're stuck without answers to the people," Herzog "sings" to the prime minister, who responds by "singing" back "for you people, if you don't evacuate settlements nothing else matters."

